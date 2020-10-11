There is nothing like God

God has power because He is powerful. God is great. God is mighty. God is one of a kind. God made everything.
It is easy to be overwhelmed and fearful, but not when we belong to God with that kind of power. We need to let our fear drive us to God.
“Inasmuch as there is none like You, O Lord You are great, and Your name is great in might,” (Jeremiah 10:6)
In today’s culture, countless people mistakenly believe that if they do not choose God, they belong to themselves, but it just is not true. There is no middle ground between good and evil. There is no third choice, no neutrality to choose from.
Jesus came to earth to pay a high price for our sins, but it is still our decision whether or not we accept His payment and receive it.
“For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.” (1 Corinthians 6:20)
In accepting God’s gift of salvation, the Holy Spirit comes to live inside us, taking up residence within us. When He does, our life no longer belongs to us but God.
If we choose to reject Jesus’ sacrifice for our sins, the enemy has a claim to us.
By not choosing God, we are making a choice, whether we realize it or not. By not choosing God’s way, we choose the world’s way, and we are misinformed.
“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12)
The media tries to tell us what actions or people to fear, and social media gives us a million reasons why everything we might be doing is hazardous to ourselves. With fear running ramped, it is easy to get caught up in everything going on, and we forget to stop and choose God.
We spend so much time fearing things we created when there is a God bigger than anything on this earth who wants the best for us.
God’s ability to direct our lives is better than our own or the world around us.
The decision we face is the same one Jeremiah posed to Israel: To Whom will we listen? What the world says or what God says?
Who will you listen to today?
Heavenly Father, I was bought at a price; therefore, I will glorify You in my body and in my spirit, which are Yours. Jesus paid a high price for my sins, and I will accept His payment and receive it and walk in Your provisions and promises. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
