Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University.
Among them were a couple of students from Garvin County.
It came in a ceremony held Dec. 14 in Independence, Missouri for degrees earned between May 31 through the end of the 2019 year.
Local students to earn this achievement are:
• Maria Morales of Pauls Valley graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing (Family Nurse Practitioner).
• Autumn Work of Lindsay graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Nursing).
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University has campuses in Lamoni, Iowa and Independence, Missouri.
