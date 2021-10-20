There some manageable challenges

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#820
I have the honor to participate in a monthly zoom session with the leadership team of the Chino, (CA) Community Theater. My association with them dates back to the winter of 1984.
Over the next few months, I will be featuring an update on their re-emergence, if you will, into the performance world with a (planned and full) 2022 season of productions.
If I might: If you have an association with a theater that is working to re-engage with the public, these information snippets may be helpful. As CCT’s protocols are set in place, they will be evaluated.
First, an update on those protocols/procedures: QR Codes as a substitute for printed programs, and as a cost cutting measure, is most interesting. I have been exposed to this paperless system more frequently in restaurants. Sixty will be the maximum seating occupancy (90 is their standard) with no front row seating, and proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours, will be required before admission. All patrons must wear a mask during the production.
They are encouraging upcoming audiences to check protocols on the theatre’s website and over its Facebook page.
They have limited the remainder of the 2021 season to a single production of, “A Christmas Carol,” that will run from November 27 to December 18, 2021. To further test out the new protocols, auditions for the 2022 season’s opening production have just been completed.
Here is what they are scheduling for 2022: London Suite, Run for Your Wife, the annual Kiwanis International fundraiser (for Kiwanis’) programs of service, Completely Hollywood, is a “Weekender” style production, and as the name implies, performances are only on weekends, Little Shop of Horrors, and Farnale Avenue – A Christmas Carol.
The show must, and is, going on – and strong, in Chino.
In a few days, we will be leaving on our first real vacation since the virus by heading to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. I am anticipating a great deal of copy for this weekly visit, so I hope you will return for those reflections. For a visual person, I may still be on overload, so you may want to take that as a ‘spoiler alert.' Thankfully, for you, I do have a limit on copy length.
We traveled to Southern Methodist University in Dallas last week to attend the SMU Tate Lecture Series, to hear President George W. Bush.
It is a challenge to put into words the impact his presence had on me, delightfully witty and hard edged when he needed to be; he is comfortable in his statesman role, and that was reassuring in these challenging times. I will let his creativity speak for itself.
It is one of those ‘nearly up close and personal’ hours that I won’t soon forget.
When we arrived, an autographed copy of his latest book, “Out Of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” was presented to us.
His reflections, from the stage, of how he began painting were worth the price of admission. I hope you will enjoy some thoughts from former First Lady Laura Bush, who was in attendance during this conversation.
She is quoted from her foreword to his first book of original portrait art: “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”
“When George and I married, if someone told me that he would become President, I would have thought, 'Well, maybe.' He was running for Congress at the time, and we loved politics. But if someone said, 'One day you will be writing a foreword for a book that includes George’s paintings,' I would have said, 'No way.'”
“Every new painter, even a former President, finds himself asking the question: what or whom should I paint?”
And then – that answer:
“Each of the remarkable men and women featured . . . is someone George knows. George painted them from his perspective, as an artist who was once their Commander in Chief. I’ve seen him with these men and women, at the bike rides and golf tournaments our Institute hosts for wounded warriors. I’ve seen him with them in military hospitals, or in back rooms for private visits after speeches. I’ve seen George make good on his pledge to devote the rest of his life to helping them.”
Connections made, locally inspired, in our towns, since 1/06.
See you at the local newsstand.
T A s
[For EFA-62]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.