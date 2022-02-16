By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
“How can I protect my assets from creditors?” Last week we reviewed two sources of protection: A) Transfer of assets from your personal possession and B) protection of a minimum amount of assets under Oklahoma"s homestead laws. These include special protections for qualified annuities and retirement plans.
There are several other mechanisms to protect assets in Oklahoma, some of which are more effective than others.
A. Transfer to a Spouse. In situations where one spouse has greater exposure to risk and liability, it is sometimes advisable to transfer assets to the low risk spouse.
This is often the case when one spouse owns or manages a business that may result in personal liability for that one spouse. That is usually the case where you have heard that a person has “placed their home and assets in the name of their wife.”
This method is often misunderstood, however, because of confusion regarding the joint liability of spouses. That concern is much lower in Oklahoma because it is not a community property state and thus each spouse can independently own separate assets.
This should be contrasted with the laws of “Community Property” states such as Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and California in which joint ownership is presumed within the structure of the laws.
It should be noted, however, that effective segregation of assets between spouses must be carefully planned and implemented to insure that those assets do achieve the desired goal of ownership by only one spouse.
B. Joint Ownership – Joint Tenancy with Right of Survivorship. A related question that also can be misunderstood is joint ownership of property by spouses or others.
The fact that property is jointly owned by spouses is not an absolute protection for either spouse because often both spouses are liable for the marriage debts.
In addition, that portion of the property that is owned by one spouse remains subject to the claims of that spouse’s creditors. The protection achieved is primarily derived from the complications imposed on collection or attachment of a separate interest.
A more direct protection, however, is the “right of survivorship” which can be attached to joint tenancy.
This survivorship results in ownership transferring to the survivor instantaneously at death and possibly escaping creditor claims against the deceased person.
In any event, it should be noted that debts that have been secured with the property itself as the collateral for that debt, cannot escape liability.
That means, for example, that if a mortgage is attached to the purchase of a home, that mortgage cannot be extinguished except by a release by the mortgagee, i.e. (bank or loan company) regardless of whether the title is joint with survivorship and in spite of the death of either joint tenant.
Next week, an additional way to protect assets in Oklahoma.
