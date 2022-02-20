They did it, they (finally) got it open!

By Tim Smith
The @ Home Edition
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
After two years+, and a number of false starts/stops due to the pandemic, on the evening of February 10th, at 5 p.m. CST, the production team that had been laboring mightily finally guided “The Music Man” to Broadway for its gala opening night.
The production stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and from the reviews featured on the Did They Like It? website, including one from the New York Times, their efforts were met with decidedly mixed reviews.
Probably not bad in the polarized world that we are living through.
First up: Did They Like It? This website provides numerous reviews from leading publications, and after the opening night performance, their tally indicated that the production had 3 “thumbs up,” five, “so-so’s,” and 4 “thumbs down.”
If one were to look more closely, it appears that there is “trouble (brewing) in River City.”
Jesse Green in the New York Times, and one of the thumbs down reviews, opens his review with: “There comes a moment in the latest Broadway production of Meredith Willson’s 'The Music Man' when high spirits, terrific dancing and big stars align in an extended marvel of showmanship. Unfortunately, that moment is the curtain call. Until then, the musical which opened on Thursday night at the Winter Garden Theater, (February 10th) only intermittently offers the joys we expect from a classic revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster-especially one so obviously patterned on the success of another classic revival, 'Hello, Dolly!' a few seasons back.”
I stop there, more or less on purpose. When a critic, within the first few paragraphs of a review, from the production they just experienced, spends more ink on a long-closed production, what follows will most certainly not be good, (and it wasn’t).
Visit the Did They Like It? site for all the details and comparisons. For example: The New York Times has for many decades been the leading paper as it relates to the reporting and analysis of the Broadway scene. I grew up with their work, and old habits are hard to break.
Case in point: As a theatre major, I would race to the library at college to read the latest reviews in the infamous Arts and Leisure’s section of the NY Times. Coupled, on many occasions, with original art from the legendary Al Hirschfeld, it was as close to being in NYC the day after an opening as one could get.
I thought, in these challenging times, that you might enjoy the following. The author is unknown, and the title is: “Everything that I learned in life, I learned from Noah’s Ark.” Here are the first five, next week, I’ll complete the list.
“1]: Don’t miss the boat, 2]: Remember that we are in the same boat, 3]: Plan Ahead, 4]: Stay fit. When you are 600 years old, someone may ask you to do something really big, and coming in at number, 5]: Don’t listen to critics: Just get on with the job that needs to be done.”
Tim[e] warp: This was one of those weeks, when interesting news fell into my lap, or should I say, across the computer screen. The following date always sneaks up on me, and in the future, I simply have to place it on my yearly calendar.
Let me begin by asking where you were on Sunday evening, February 9, 1964? That of course was the day, the evening, when “The Fab Four (The Beatles) changed the world on the Ed Sullivan Show.”
I happened to see the following posted on Facebook: It was the (T.V Guide, remember those?) page for that night and here is how this cultural earthquake was chronicled for viewers:
“8:00 (2-for the Channel): Ed Sullivan -Variety: This really is a really 'big shew'. The British Beatles sing four of their personally-penned hits - 'I Want to Hold Your Hand', 'She Loves You', 'All My Loving' and 'I Saw Her Standing There'.
“English musical comedy performer Tessie O’ Shea does a medley of songs like 'Two Ton Tessie'; Georgia Brown of 'Oliver' sings 'As Long As He Needs Me' and Davey Jones (the Artful Dodger (in 'Oliver') and a stage full of children (from 'Oliver') sing 'I’d Do Anything'. Also, novelties like tumblers and the comedy team of Mitzi McCall and Charlie Brill round out the hour. (60 min.)”
You may well ask, who were those folks who had to follow The Beatles? They were recognizable talents, the musical “Oliver” was a major hit on Broadway, “just down the way” from the Ed Sullivan Theatre where they televised the program. I guess they will always have the honor of being a part of one of the most famous programs in history.
Note: The evening of 2/9/2022 I happened to be scanning Facebook, and they had posted the original, black and white television broadcast footage of that history making performance 58 winters ago.
I was immediately transported back in time; I can still see my family sitting in the basement of our home, eating our TV dinners, getting ready for the big music reveal.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our towns. Seek them out when you can.
(For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby)
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? Launched: Spring 2020)
