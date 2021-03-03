They say the neon - and now, Martian lights?

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#787
One set of the aforementioned lights is burning just a bit brighter these days.
On February 22nd, they released the initial photographic images and audio sound bites from the onboard microphone, transmitted from the surface of Mars through the Perseverance rover. There is simply no reason that I can find to abandon the computer screen, as the amount of imagery that will be headed our way over the coming weeks from the NASA website will be staggering to behold.
Invite you to visit The Golfers Journal podcast series online and in particular, the recent interview with Irish golfing great Paul McGinley.
A multiple winner on the European Tour, he shares his experiences, most notably, those surrounding his playing on three successive Ryder Cup winning teams for Europe and then, as the captain of its winning Ryder Cup team in 2014.
This is not your ordinary celebrity driven ‘highlights’ session, Mr. McGinley spends most of the time laying out his diverse international background that eventually led him to leadership success. He currently teaches at the London School of Business and recently developed a book on those incites.
One of the most impressive accomplishments that he did share was that as a player and a coach he has been involved in 14 team championship events, and has won 13.
This is one of the most eloquent and thoughtful programs I have ever experienced on the game of golf, a true credit to its heritage.
Speaking of golf, thoughts and prayers go out to Tiger Woods as he recovers from serious injuries sustained in a traffic accident in Los Angeles.
That’s My Will, Rogers: Telegram Dated Omaha, Neb., March 2 and titled: “Will Rogers Finds The Army Doing Well On Air Mail”: “The army is handling the mail very sensibly now. I left New York at 2 a.m., arrived Chicago at 6 a.m. Weather in and around Chicago was bad. They held us there until noon. No mail in or out. You see both army and commercial are very careful . . . So hurry up and get busy, Congress, and straighten the whole thing out. All of you say you want to. Well, then do it. Salt Lake at midnight, Beverly [Hills?] for breakfast. Yours, Will Rogers.”
EFA’s town: Not to rub salt into the weather wounds many suffered recently, but during my office session just now, (2/23/21), I looked at the weather application on the phone and in North Texas it was windy and 79 degrees, and by afternoon’s end, it was going to reach 81 degrees. Not sure I am hearty enough to review the temperature change from last week at this time. It is almost like nothing had ever transpired. I guess I should feel lucky that it is headed in that direction and not the other way.
I attended a local book club’s quarterly meeting where they analyzed, Joseph J. Ellis’ “Founding Brothers: The Revolutionary Generation.” A perfect fit for the times just experienced at the ballot box. I will report back what I learned.
Enter, stage left: I have not received any updates on the re-opening of theatres along Broadway, at least through May of this year. I can’t imagine how long it will take the professional world to mount new productions. Actors and musicians, for example, who were gearing up prior to the shutdown, have had plenty of time to learn their parts, (if union rules permit), and to stay abreast of production elements, so that may cut down on rehearsal time.
To assist in our preparation for the glorious re-awakening of the ‘sleeping stage giant’, I will soon be featuring “The Broadway Re-opening Series” or “BRO.” It’s important to remember the talent that brought us to this ‘new’ stage.
. . . and just in to my “Rusty Water Tower Place” studio: A theatre that I follow in Rogers, Arkansas recently opened a new stage production for a limited run. Arkansas is opening up quickly, and this is a good sign for us all as we approach the summer season.
Oh, and by the way: Just for the official records, we did reach 81 degrees. Whoever would have thought that after enduring rolling power outages that local golf courses might even be full? Only in Texas.
“The miracle, or the power, that elevates the few is to be found in their industry, application, and perseverance under the prompting of a brave, determined spirit.” (Mark Twain)





