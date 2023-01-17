This art event is for all

Artist, not an artist, it doesn't matter is all are invited to come be a part of a gathering later this week for the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The arts council is planning a “meet and greet” as part of its drive to get more members signed up and active in the group.
The gathering open to anyone and everyone is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center located at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets. A raffle will be featured.
Current members say there are a number of benefits to being a part of the local arts council.
•••
The Pauls Valley Rotary Club is planning a baked potato fundraiser for later this month.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Christian Life Church, 820 South Walnut.
For a suggested donation of $10, potatoes will be served with choice of toppings and includes a dessert.
Dine in or carryout is available as donations will go toward Rotary projects and college scholarships.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now in its non-seasonal hours.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Those hours are expected to open up and include more days starting in early March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.