Pauls Valley's community clean up day, called Pockets of Progress, is planned for Saturday, May 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon as more volunteers are always needed.
Things like trash grabbers, trash bags, vests and gloves will be made available to those volunteering their time and energy to help a cause meant to clean up parts of the community.
This third time for Pockets of Progress is again sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and the city of Pauls Valley.
Call the chamber at 405-238-6491 to sign up to help or just to get more information.
•••
The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library is set to host a number of free OSU Extension classes over the next few months.
Up next for the leader education programs is one on backyard poultry scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20.
Set to present this program is Brad Secraw of Cleveland County OSU Extension.
A couple more are coming to the local Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library this summer with the first featuring a program on “Stocking a Pleasing Pantry” at 10 a.m. June 17.
Connie Wollenberg of the McClain County OSU Extension is set to lead this program.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 15. Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
• The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is bringing back its weekly food pantry for those in need.
The pantry is scheduled to be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
