This grad is from Stan State

A Pauls Valley student was among those who recently celebrated their graduations during on-campus ceremonies at Stan State.
Tyler Duncan of Pauls Valley is now a graduate from the class of 2021 at Stanislaus State in Turlock, Calif.
Duncan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
After having spent their final year at Stan State in virtual and online spaces due to the pandemic, graduates from the class of 2021 assembled for the 61st commencement ceremonies May 26-28 in the campus' outdoor amphitheater.
For the 2020-2021 academic year, Stan State celebrated more than 3,000 graduates. Graduates were awarded bachelor's, master's, credentials and doctorate degrees.
California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley – a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton campus, located in the city's historic Magnolia District.
