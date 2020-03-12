The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a second annual wild hog hunt on March 20-21.
The fundraiser supporting various chamber programs throughout the year is also meant to help area farmers and ranchers by taking out some of the feral hogs roaming the countryside, who represent a nuisance, a health risk and a threat to livestock.
Last year’s event removed 100 wild hogs from the rural agricultural environment in Garvin County.
Two-person hunting teams are invited to participate as the entrance fee is $150. Teams can have up to four members with each additional person costing $50.
Weigh-in will be at Reavis Drug in the Burr Shopping Center. Chamber board member Tyler Justice of Reavis is the event sponsor.
Prize money will amount to 60 percent of collected funds for first, second and third place standings.
Registration deadline is March 19. Registration forms and additional rules are available at the chamber office, 112 E. Paul Ave., or online at www.paulsvalleychamber.com. Payment must accompany registration.
•••
Another chamber event planned for this spring could use a little help from the community.
The chamber's annual “celebration” banquet coming next month is now seeking donations of items for silent and live auctions.
Those items and the auctions will be a part of what's described as an evening of casual networking, great music and great fun.
The banquet celebrating the past year for the local chamber is set for April 21.
The auctions are meant to raise money to support the chamber and showcase the products and services of chamber members.
The event will also name the local chamber's individual citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
To find out more contact the chamber at 405-238-6491 or email BusinessServices@PaulsValleyChamber.com, to make a donation.
•••
The chamber is also partnering up with the local Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center and Valley Life Church to host a public viewing of the film “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.”
The viewing is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. April 6 at Valley Life Church. The event is free but registration at pv.eventbrite.com online is required.
