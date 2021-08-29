This is God's story

Jesus challenges us to a greater relationship with God, as shown in our relationship with other people.
Our ministry, worship, and lives must have God at the center, and everything we do should be motivated out of love for God.
“Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 6:1)
This is how all our actions need to be because it is what Jesus would do. Even as we do it, it must show our love for God. Our acts of worship and kindness are not to impress other people but to honor God.
If we honor God, we can be sure God will not forget our works and kindness.
If we do what we do to be seen by other people, then that is all the reward we will ever get.
We cannot be in the moment while we are trying to capture the moment. In other words, if we take the good we have done and brag about it online just so other people will give us recognition, then that is all the reward we are going to get.
“Therefore humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that He may exalt you in due time,” (1 Peter 5:6)
When we show off, it builds barriers. It does not build fellowship. It does not draw us closer to anyone. If we want to draw closer to people, then do the opposite. Share the problems. Jesus is helping us overcome. Be real. Give people a look at our realness and not just our news feed. They will be encouraged to ask God to help them with their problems.
Do not worry when others promote themselves. As a Believer, God will promote us at the right time, for His glory.
When we stop pretending to be somebody we are not, we will be at peace with being who God made us be, right where God meant us to be. Then we can enjoy the moment.
What are you going through right now that you can share with others to encourage them?
If you have not trusted in Jesus and committed to following Him, do not wait any longer.
There is a big difference between people with hope and those people without hope. You can see it in their eyes. They act like this is all they have. Like it is over. Like that is all there is to life.
Believers know that they are going to be with God for eternity. There is hope because they know they will be reunited one day with their loved ones who followed Jesus. For a Believer, there is nothing more important.
Once you trust in Jesus, you can be confident that you will spend eternity with Jesus. If you are ready to trust in Jesus or you want to recommit your life, then pray this prayer:
“Dear Jesus, I am grateful for Your love and Your sacrifice that makes it possible for me to join You in heaven. I know I do not deserve it, and I want to use the rest of my life serving You instead of serving myself. I commit my life to You, and I ask You to save me and accept me into Your family. In Jesus’ name. Amen.”
Do you know that you will spend eternity with Jesus? If not, do not delay. Make that decision today.
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful You gave us a way to show You to the world, and it is in our motives and actions we can share You. What greater privilege can Your creation show to others than showing You. I will live to bring praise, honor, and glory to You as You live in me and Your Holy Spirit guides me. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
