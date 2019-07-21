The communities of Bethel, Civit, Crossroads, Higgins Chapel, Peavine, Union Springs and Walker will hold a reunion on Saturday, July 27.
It will be at the senior citizens building in Paoli as doors open at 10 a.m. Bring a favorite dish as the meal begins at noon.
Call 405-238-4279 or 301-1209 for more.
•••
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Aug. 6. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The Garvin County Democratic Party meets at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month. The next one is Aug. 3 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Aug. 12. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is July 23.
• Blue Daisy Flowers and Gifts in Elmore City is continuing free yoga classes at 7:30 p.m. on these two Tuesday nights, July 23 and July 30. Call the Blue Daisy shop at 580-788-2997 for more.
• The Pauls Valley Farmers Market's third season is now open to the public twice a week. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
• American Legion Post 191 in Stratford is now raffling rifle to raise money to benefit senior citizens in Stratford and Byars. A drawing is set for August. For more information on tickets call Jim Korzan at 580-759-3066 or Jim Page at 580-759-2166.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.