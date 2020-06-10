Those stars sure are clear

It has been over a week since the team at Space X took another major step in the privatization of space travel and business development – ‘highly placed’ if you will, by sending two astronauts to the International Space Station, ISS.
In reflection, I am still not certain as to what was more memorable knowing what was at stake, apart from safety, the launch, the docking of the Dragon space vehicle with the ISS or the televised pictures from just inside the space laboratory, it was a full weekend.
Right out of the gate, it might have been the clarity of those images and accompanying voices of the ISS team and their new arrivals. I mentioned that they had a better connection than we have on Earth – and we are all Zoom professionals at this point in time.
The melding of art and science is a unique moment. The sterile white of the capsule against the total blackness of space never grows old. The digital camera’s ability to capture, separate and then transfer those images to our screens is truly amazing in its simplicity. Yet, each of us knows it is not, and that makes it a creative partnership, like few things offer.
That’s my Will (Rogers): On June 10, 1933, Will must have been resting in Beverly Hills, for the next day, he posted the following:
“Well, there is no bad news for the country this morning. There is no earthquake anywhere, no new war, no flood, no pestilence, no new inflation, no new budget that’s not balanced, no new Morgan preferred list. It’s not any of those terrible things you might think it is, it’s worse. It’s worse than all of those things combined. Aw, gee, I just hate to tell you. I know it will break your heart, but I am going to tell it if it kills us all. Congress didn’t adjourn.” Yours, Will Rogers.
Arts in Action: I trust that you are not missing the journeys of my friends and colleagues making an impact in their communities through a commitment to the arts as outlined at the start of the year. It seems that, like everyone else, they are not able to use their gifts in quite the same way of late. I have them on my mind, and as soon as there is even the slightest bit of forward movement, you all will be the first to know.
“E-Ticket Event “: STORY 2020. The highly informative STORY conference, annually conducted In Nashville, TN, is regrettably moving to virtual in 2020 due to the ongoing virus challenges.
The two-day immersion into how people connect through stories recently conducted a zoom session featuring Mr. Don Hahn, Disney animator and producer of such classics as the original “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast” films. I was impressed with his candor in what must have been a challenging slot after the civil unrest happening across the nation just a few days earlier.
Harris III, the founder and guiding spirit and force behind the creation of STORY was equally articulate restating that the telling of stories is about making connections, not necessarily conversions. The mission of the conference is to uphold that tradition. The latest edition is set for mid-September.
Remember, there is always (another) opening night: Next week, what do The Pioneer Woman, Granbury Theatre Company, Granbury, TX and In-N-Out Burger have in common. Tune in, or I guess I should stay, click on.
The written word, expanded: I have been asked by a local book study organization to serve as a panel member while concurrently acting as its moderator as we present our thoughts and lead discussions on the 2017 New York Times Bestseller, Walter Isaacson’s, Leonardo Da Vinci.
Also arriving this summer, I have been working for the better part of a year to schedule a creative writing workshop for a local library.
In 2016 I conducted a similar session and I was surprised not only at the turnout, but the depth of the commitments that the members had to their writing.
If the sheltering restrictions are eased up a bit so that we can meet “face mask to face mask,” (toying with a Zoom format but not certain as to how that would work,) I will be discussing with the class how to look for an audience in this time of social media, PODCASTS and blog sites.
I wonder what our town looks like from low earth orbit, a mere 250 miles overhead. Talk about an “E-Ticket.”
