Three big stars for Paoli FFA

Paoli's FFA chapter is among those around the state of Oklahoma named a “Three-Star Superior Chapter.”
Ty LaRue, agriculture education teacher in Paoli, said there are several requirements of involvement from local to the state level that have to be fulfilled to obtain this ranking.
“It's an award showing these chapters are active from the local level to the county to the state. It shows that it's a well-rounded FFA chapter,” LaRue said.
“Lots of time, energy and dedication went into the 2019-2020 school year to be able to receivethis award. I would like to congratulate the Paoli FFA and all that were involved in helping us receive this award.”
The Paoli chapter was also recognized for its contributions to a state effort.
This award was given to the Oklahoma FFA chapters that added money to the Oklahoma FFA Foundation Chapter Trust.
This trust helps to ensure FFA chapters in the state have enough funding to promote FFA across the state and to help put on events like the Oklahoma State FFA Convention.
Agricultural education and FFA help to promote premier leadership, personal growth and career success in students across not only Oklahoma, but the United States.
