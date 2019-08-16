Tickets now out there for PV play

Tickets are now available for the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater's production coming soon to a stage near you.
To be exact, the PV High School auditorium is the place for ACT's first production of the season, “Dearly Departed.”
With Renée Mackey-Myler at the helm as director, the comedy will be offered at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25.
General admission tickets of $10 are available in advance at the Toy and Action Figure Museum, Valley Blossom Shop, Sooner Home Furnishings and the PV Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will also be available at the door before the shows.
The cast has already been selected, but they are expected to be joined by an audience member.
The plan here is sell $2 raffle tickets before each show. A winner will then be selected to come up on stage and play the part of a deceased person in scene one, act two.
The local arts council is also preparing for another local Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
The next art walk is set to arrive at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30 as a number of art galleries and other local shops are expected to again take part in an event offering art, music, food and “fun.”
•••
Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures has already begun with round two coming next month.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up next is the book “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock.
Carol Sue Humphrey is schedule to lead a public lecture and discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.
Third on the list is “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel.
A lecture led by Ken Hada is set for Oct. 17.
Wrapping up this series is “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
The lecture for his one is on Nov. 21. Leading the discussion is Bill Hagen.
All the books are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
