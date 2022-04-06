Ticking down to stage tryouts

The days are ticking down until tryouts will happen to cast the next play on the calendar by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
Up next is the dinner theatre play “Death and Taxes” in Pauls Valley.
To get ready tryouts are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, corner of Paul and Walnut.
The play is a comedy-mystery-comedy as people between the ages of 20 and 60 are encouraged to come for the tryouts.
The play is scheduled for June 17-19 at the local Judges Inn.
Contact the director, Renée Mackey-Myler, at jeneemyler@gmail.com email or message the Pauls Valley Arts Council ACT Facebook page.
Just a few weeks ago Mackey-Myler directed the Whitebead School play “The Real Story of Red Riding Hood.”
•••
Also coming is the next Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley now planned for a 5:55 p.m. start on April 29.
The local arts council is also hoping to participate in other local activities, such has having a booth at events like BrickFest, Fall Fest and the Love PV led July 4th celebration.
