Time and space - continuum

It seemed a bit surreal, history that is, as this past September 12th I watched NASA television and its anniversary salute to the “We Choose to Go to The Moon” speech delivered by President John F. Kennedy at Rice University on 9/12/62, the day after honoring the memory of those who perished in the tragedy of 9/11.
Then, just a few days ago, it was Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
The arts seem a world away during this period, yet, I am grateful that I have them to provide comfort and hope when they are needed the most.
Transition closer to this time and space: It was recently announced that the Broadway production of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, would be ending its engagement on January 1, 2023.
If you look back and study its journey to New York, it was not an easy one. The virus slowed /impacted its development, its opening, and its ability to gain performance momentum.
The factors are related as it was nominated in six categories for the Tony Award, including the best revival of a musical, but failed to secure a single win.
The closing statement that appeared on Playbill.com attempted to place it all in an affirming light:
“Over the course of its run, the production has shattered the Winter Garden’s box-office record 48 times and has already played to 402,017 audience members …” It continues:
“Producer Kate Horton said: We are proud of our extraordinary company, led by Hugh and Sutton, for their tireless work in bringing joy to our audience’s night after night. I am thrilled that Hugh and Sutton will continue to create their unique magic to the stage right through to the end of 2022 so that we can properly close out what has been a triumphant year for our industry.”
There are periods when history is today.
On stage-today: I happened upon the program from my’ extensive’ collection for a Wednesday matinee of The Music Man that I saw with my mother in Chicago on, if my calculations are accurate, December 30, 1959 – and as it will turn out, that will be almost exactly 64 years to the day when Mr. Jackman and Ms. Sutton will bring down their curtain.
Upon discovering that program, I have found myself asking: How much has our theater changed over that six-decade period?
Will this be the last of the ‘classics’ that will be staged close to its original version?
“Trouble in River City?” – it will be a trend worth studying closely in the years ahead.
That 1959 program has found a place on the office wall as a reminder of that journey.
The reel world: Just when we get to thinking that we have seen the last of Tom Cruise for a time, have you noticed the trailer for his latest in the Mission Impossible series?
This next storyline will be played out over two films – and I for one can hardly wait. It has been a summer ‘Cruise’ for sure.
It is, once again, just plain fun to anticipate new film openings.
This just in: 9/17 – As this was getting ready to be submitted to the paper it was announced that The Phantom of the Opera, the longest running show in the history of Broadway, was closing. “The famed chandelier will descend for the last time when the Tony-winning musical plays its final performance (its 13,925th) at the Majestic Theatre February 18, 2023.” [Playbill.com]
The musical officially opened on January 26, 1988.
I also learned that the Jackman/Sutton edition of The Music Man has recorded a cast album. No release date has been announced.
Stay tuned for the latest – and talk about day-to-day history being made.
Next week: CCT is back, and it looks to be full steam ahead for the 2023 season.
From his neighborhood, Mr. Rogers once said: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'”
Connections made, through creativity, in our towns.
For ETP: JP’s creative partner as well, one note at a time.
For EFA: My grandfather, who guided his hometown paper to prominence, in his region of rural Illinois.
