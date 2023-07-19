Time for a mid summer pause

By Tim Smith
First up, can it really be the middle of July? Normally, that is something my fellow ‘senior’ citizens would reiterate, but I believe most everyone would agree; these past few months have been anything but quiet on the arts landscape, with major films coming out that are stirring up more than just popcorn sales, the ongoing writers’ strike, the new actors walk-out, and the very real shuttering of programming at major regional theatres coping with the revolving door that is the current Broadway scene.
Trust that you enjoyed last week’s column, a first as it was sent via my laptop. I had mentioned that I want to begin weaning myself from the home computer as we will be traveling a great deal more, and in the spirit of my “fellow Oklahoman,” Will Rogers, I want to be able to share with you from afar – maybe even from an exotic port of call.
During these challenging times for all entertainment resources, when I saw that the Theatre Hall of Fame will be inducting four of my favorite performers, I was reminded of kinder and gentler periods.
Those 2023 inductees are Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, Laurie Metcalf, and Judd Hirsch that are among the total of seven honorees.
From the Playbill website article: “The 52nd annual Theatre Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre induction ceremony will be held November 6 at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre …The Theatre Hall of Fame was founded in 1970 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell, and Gerard Oestreicher. To be eligible for nomination, the theater professional must have at least 25 years in the American theater, five major productions, or be a leader Off-Broadway or a regional theater pioneer. The more-than-250 voters are past Hall of Fame inductees as well as members of the American Theater Critics Association.”
“I cannot remember a time when I was not in love with them-with the books themselves, cover and binding and the paper they were printed on, with their smell and their weight and with their possession in my arms, captured and carried off to myself.” (Eudora Welty)
I thought that was a gentle way to remind myself - especially - to ramp up my summer reading.
The Kindle library continues to grow, and yet I seem to find selections at book stores and thrift centers that add more to my already crowded shelves of ‘must reads.’
Case in point: I am a fan of the collective works of Bill Bryson. I have shared a few of his titles over the years. From the back of a shelf at some small store I discovered “A Short History of Nearly Everything” that the New York Times Book Review said was “Destined to become a modern classic of science writing.”
I believe the last book I read of his, retained in that library, was “Shakespeare: The World as Stage.”
He certainly has a fertile and creative mind, so am looking forward to this excursion.
Music appreciation: Been following the jazz and classical piano worlds over the past year, and in that spirit, travel to YouTube and savor an August 4, 2016 appearance at Carnegie Hall of piano virtuoso, Yuja Wang.
Titled: (En Direct De Carnegie Hall), her selection of shorter works appears to be just after the main concert, as she returns for five curtain calls.
Her use of the pause, in very brief verbal interactions, and those contained within her playing, are to be studied - repeatedly, especially by young players.
A stunning talent in complete control of her talent, and the Carnegie environment.
Playing it forward: The musical theater world lost its most firm foundation when Stephen Sondheim passed away in late 2021. For his many fans, how affirming for his legacy when it was announced that his final musical, “Here We Are,” is about to be produced.
Filmdom: Saw the new Mission: Impossible – hold on, quite a ride.
In passing: Betta St. John – Ms. St. John originated the role of Liat in the Rogers and Hammerstein musical classic “South Pacific.” She was 93.
Look for: Drury University – My alma mater’s 150th birthday celebration - shared, and a travel series this October.
Yours, TAS.
“At my age, I never buy green bananas.” {Gourmand unknown}
July 19, 2023
WAT? Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2006
For: MES/CDS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.