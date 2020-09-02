This weekend is the time for a special kind of celebration for members of the Pauls Valley High School graduating class of 1955.
The 65th reunion for class members is set to go from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Assembly of God Church in Wynnewood, 304 East Creek.
The reunion had originally been scheduled for June 27 at Donnel Somers’ home, where it’s been held for many years, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
“We want to welcome every member of the class to this special occasion.”
The church’s pastor, Charles Tennison, is a member of the 1955 class. He has been ordained minister with the Assemblies of God for more than 50 years.
He and his wife Zelma have attended many of these reunions and “feel a close connection to every member of the class.”
“We are like one big family,” Tennison says.
Many of the class members have gone on to become federal judges, architects, school teachers, college professions, ministers, builders, artists and successful business owners.
“We are expecting people from all over the United States.”
•••
In other local news, the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning a golf tournament fundraiser in a couple of weeks.
Normally it's a celebration banquet held in April, which this year was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber's golf event is now set for Friday, Sept. 18 at the PV Municipal Golf Course located on Airline Road.
There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start with registration at 8:30 a.m.
In July the chamber's executive board permanently canceled this year's annual banquet because of safety concerns from the ongoing virus pandemic.
Instead, the business leaders decided to host a golf event that offers mostly outdoor safety and the chance of raising much needed operational funds for the chamber.
Officials say success of this fundraiser is important for the 2021 programming of the chamber as a supporter of the business community in Pauls Valley.
Call the chamber office at 405-238-6491 for more.
