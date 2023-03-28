Time here for pre-k sign-up

Enrollment and screening for next year's pre-kindergarten students in Pauls Valley will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 30-31 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Appointments must be scheduled before March 30 as the PK enrollment/screening process will take about one hour to complete. Contact Katy or Denena at 405-238-2312 to schedule an appointment.
The child being enrolled into preschool must turn four before Sept. 1, 2023 and reside within the PV School District or acquire an approved transfer.
Note that students outside the district will not be guaranteed a spot in the PV program until in-district student numbers are more accurate in August.
There are a limited number of spots available that will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Spots will not be assigned until all required paperwork is received and approved. After all available spots are filled, students will be placed on a waiting list.
During the enrollment it's a must to bring these things:
• Proof of residence (utility bill in parent name).
• If you live outside the district, a transfer request will have to be completed in August and enrollment will be based on availability.
• Birth certificate.
• Immunization record.
• Social security card.
• Parent's photo ID.
• CDIB and tribal membership cards (if applicable).
