An important contributor to improving the health of Oklahomans is providing opportunities to make healthier choices where people live, work, learn, play and pray.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is accepting applications for the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program for a couple more week through Nov. 1.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program provides:
• An assessment to help organizations gauge where they are on supporting health.
• Abundant resources to help organizations create healthier environments.
• An annual certification award spotlighting organizations actively promoting health and wellness through practices and policies.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program offers certifications in seven different categories:
• Certified Healthy Business – Any employer providing their employees with opportunities to make healthier choices.
• Certified Healthy School – Schools modeling and teaching students and staff how to be healthy.
• Certified Healthy Campus – Colleges and career technology centers providing a healthy environment for faculty and students.
• Certified Healthy Community – Communities offering citizens a healthy place to live, work, learn, play and pray.
• Certified Healthy Congregation – Faith-based organizations providing health and wellness opportunities to their members and/or attendees and staff.
• Certified Healthy Early Childhood Program – Early childhood programs providing a healthy environment for children and their families, as well as their staff.
• Certified Healthy Restaurant – Restaurants providing healthy food options to their customers and healthier environments for their staff.
Three levels of certification are available to qualified applicants: Basic, Merit and Excellence. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 1.
All applicants will be notified of awarded certification level in December and formally acknowledged at an awards ceremony in March 2020.
Last year, more than 2,200 applicants received certification.
The Certified Healthy Oklahoma programs are a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, State Chamber of Oklahoma, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and numerous other partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.
To learn more about the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program and to complete a certification application, visit the Certified Healthy Oklahoma website at www.certifiedhealthyok.com.
