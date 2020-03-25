Gulfport Energy Corporation is now accepting grant applications for the Gulfport Energy Fund of Oklahoma.
Around these parts that's a big deal since last year two grants were approved in Garvin County – one in Pauls Valley and the other in Elmore City.
The project given the OK for a grant were “Chromebooks for the Win!” at Jackson Elementary and one at Elmore City-Pernell Middle School called “Focus on Energy Project.”
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States.
The Gulfport Energy Fund of Oklahoma invests in the areas where they operate with an impact-driven focus on education, health, human services and the environment.
The spring grant cycle will have two separate grant opportunities available that will support Grady, Stephens and Garvin counties.
Organizations located in these counties or organizations bringing services to these counties are eligible to apply.
• The first opportunity will support classroom grants.
Teachers, schools and youth serving organizations may apply. Grants will be awarded to support projects that will integrate with and support existing classroom curriculum.
The goal of this grant program is to enrich classroom curriculum and provide new and enhanced learning opportunities for students. The maximum grant request is $10,000.
• The second opportunity will support health care grants.
Grants will be awarded to support projects that will positively impact the health of individuals living in the eligible communities.
The grant program will strive to provide health care interventions and services that residents in eligible communities may not otherwise have access to. The maximum grant request is $10,000.
“Gulfport looks forward to investing in projects in these areas and cultivating partnerships with local organizations as we work to improve the quality of life in each community,” said External Relations Coordinator Courtney Dickens
The grant cycle opened March 24 and will close May 4. To learn more or apply for a grant directly, visit https://www.cfok.org/Nonprofits/Apply-for-a-Grant online.
