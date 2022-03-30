Time is now for next year's PreK

Preschool screening and enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at Pauls Valley Elementary is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow, in Pauls Valley.
The process will take about one hour as this enrollment is for next year’s Pre-K students, who must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents need to bring their child’s state issued birth certificate, social security card, current immunization record, guardians’ photo ID and proof of residency, such as a copy of a water or electric bill.
Out of district enrollments are contingent upon in district student enrollment numbers.
Call 405-238-2312 to make an appointment.
•••
Paoli Public Schools is now planning for next year, and that includes an invitation to those preschoolers and their parents to attend a pre-enrollment day on Friday, April 1 at Paoli Elementary School.
Parents of children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022 must complete and return a form to the school.
Current Paoli students will receive pre-enrollment packets at a later time.
Anyone with questions can call Ainslee Davis at 405-484-7336.
