A couple of community groups are set to hold get-togethers on the same day in Pauls Valley next week.
First up is the Garvin County Retired Educators and Support Personnel, which will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
At 11:30 a.m. that same day Beginning Again, a group of widows gathering for lunch, will be at at Tio's Restaurant in PV. Any and all widows are welcome to join the group.
•••
The city of Pauls Valley is planning to host a community gathering to look closer at things people can do to better protect the local water supply.
It's called a Watershed Protection Fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Experts from a variety of state agencies and organizations will be there to tell folks more about what can be done to protect local lakes' watershed.
Free donuts will also be available for those coming to find out more.
Earlier the same day the 4th annual Recall Run 5K Run in Wacker Park is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at Wacker Park.
Early packet pick-up is on Friday, Sept. 6 at the Reynolds Recreation Center. Go online to find out more.
•••
Residents in Elmore City and the Elmore City-Pernell School District have until Wednesday, Sept. 4 to request mailed absentee ballots for a three-candidate town council race and school bond issue set for an election on Sept. 10.
In-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5-6 at the Garvin County Election Board in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
•••
The board of the Purdy Cemetery Association will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
The meeting is to discuss a salt water disposal well to be built next door to the Purdy Cemetery. Members of the association are invited and encouraged to attend.
• The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Sept. 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• The Pauls Valley Farmers Market is now open for its third season. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 at the PV Animal Shelter. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month.
The next one is Sept. 10. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
