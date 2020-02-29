Time is tight for legislative bills

By State Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
On Thursday the 27th, the Senate hit the 2020 session deadline for our committees to act on bills introduced in this chamber. There were over 800 new bills and Senate Joint Resolutions introduced this year.
By Wednesday evening of deadline week, over 420 of those had been approved in committee. More were considered in various committees on Thursday.
Some bills did not receive a hearing, while others were voted down. It’s all part of the legislative process.
One of the bills to clear its committee hurdles was Senate Bill 940, which is aimed at providing Oklahomans relief from the high cost of prescription medications.
Studies have shown that people often pay more for medications in the United States compared to other developed countries.
SB 940 would create the Prescription Drug Safety and Cost Reduction Pilot Program Act.
In a nutshell, it creates the framework for a pilot program to import prescription medications from Canada at a significantly lower price compared to the exact same drug in the United States.
Allowing the importation of prescription drugs from Canada is widely supported by the public and by President Trump, and it’s something I support. This bill now moves to the full Senate for further consideration.
On Thursday, we paused to remember a pivotal event in Oklahoma history – On February 28th, 1920, Oklahoma became the 33rd state in the country to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
It’s important to note that in 1917, the Oklahoma Legislature sent a state question to voters to allow women’s suffrage. It passed in November in 1918, making us the 21st state to approve the vote for women, two years before the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Nevertheless, our approval of the 19th Amendment was still an important turning point for women’s suffrage as 36 states were needed to ensure all women in the United States would finally be able to participate fully in the political process. Oklahoma’s ratification made that possible.
In closing, I want to thank all the folks here in Senate District 13 who’ve taken the time to call, email and even make the trip to the Capitol. I value your input and insights and it’s always great to see people from home. Thank you all.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Make it count Oklahoma! Census Day is April 1 and Oklahoma needs a full count. An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at www.2020census.gov.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.