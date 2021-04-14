Time nearly here to garden up

Healthy living remains the focus as the next free class at Pauls Valley's public library is coming next week.
This time it's “Container Gardening” coming to the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The gardening class utilizing the library's greenhouse is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
•••
The Pauls Valley Sanitation Department is doing a free trash clean up in April, which is the month for the 2021 Great American Clean Up in Oklahoma.
Pauls Valley residents can take advantage of free drop off of yard debris at the local solid waste transfer station from 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday in April.
Remaining dates are April 17 and April 24.
No household trash will be accepted as part of this special campaign.
To participate Pauls Valley residents must present a local water bill at the time of service.
• A representative of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is returning to a pre-COVID 19 practice of coming to Pauls Valley twice a month to help vets with benefit claims.
The veterans service rep will be available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at PV's public library.
For more call 918-397-2560.
