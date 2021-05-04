The deadline is fast approaching for artists to submit their work for an art contest planned for this year's Fourth of July Festival in Pauls Valley.
The hope is to showcase the art on T-shirts, posters and promotion for the festival that combines the Love PV drive raising money for school supplies and the Independence Day festivities in Wacker Park this July.
Artists of all ages are invited to submit one entry as the artwork will be judged on the use of color and form, how well the artwork celebrates Pauls Valley and patriotism, creativity, neatness and logo suitability and overall composition.
All submissions must be sent to lovepvevent@gmail.com by May 15. Call 405-207-4879 for more information.
•••
Food and retail vendors are now being signed up for the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Vendor applications and more car show information are available on the festival's Facebook page or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
More information about 5K registration is open at itsyourrace.com online.
The annual Stratford Peach Festival – always on the third Saturday in July – is set for July 17.
• The PV Chamber of Commerce is inviting local businesses to be vendors at this summer's Okie Noodling Tournament.
The June 18-19 event in Wacker Park features vendor booths and food trucks selling food and merchandise to event attendees.
The fee for merchandise vendors is $150 or $250, and the fee for food vendors is $250, $300 or $500. An additional $25 fee is charged for either water or electricity.
The Pauls Valley chamber manages the vendor area for the noodling event hosted by the city of Pauls Valley.
Applications for vendors are available online at www.PaulsValleyChamber.com. For more information, call the Chamber at 405-238-6491.
There should be a lot of anticipation for this upcoming noodling event since last year’s Okie fish gathering, normally bringing in thousands of people to the local Wacker Park, was called off because of the virus pandemic.
