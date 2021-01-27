Time sculpting with a few splashes

By Tim Smith
January 29, 2006 was the date when I first went to press with this weekly, and at that time, 500-word, commentary on the arts, with a splash of tourism thrown in, and a true passion for illuminating the creative. It’s oft been stated that time marches on, well, these past 14 years have raced past me, and I hope that I have been able to slow them down just a bit to allow for reflection.
Thanks, as always, for reading and your support of the Pauls Valley Democrat, and similar publications. I will continue to champion the importance of local journalism, and therefore, at the completion of each column, I will now add: “For EFA-62,” my grandfather’s initials, who, at the time of his retirement in 1962, was the publisher of a small-town paper in western Illinois.
Time may continue its onward pace, but never the milestones to mark its path, for they remain solidly in place.
Over the coming year, the final column each month will highlight the 50th anniversary of my graduation from Drury University in Springfield, Missouri. The goal, in a small way, is to support private liberal arts institutions where, during the period of 1967-1971, and in retrospect, seemed focused on smaller professor/student ratios resembling a tutorial approach that served as a perfect fit for my learning profile.
To say that I was prepared for a career in theater, both on and around its stages, and through its classrooms, I will let you be the judge of that this December. I’m looking forward to the answer myself. Hopefully I will be pleased with what I discover.
That’s My Will, Rogers: Santa Monica, Cal., Jan.27. (1933): “. . . Any illness is terrible, but there is something about this particular affliction that makes you a little more sympathetic. To do all in his power, (referencing President Franklin D. Roosevelt) to help the victims of infantile paralysis is one Roosevelt policy where there can’t possibly be a dissenting vote. Yours, Will Rogers.” Note: This weekly Will Rogers salute is in honor of our Rogers, Arkansas connections, and more on that next week.
T-ube, too; Our son shared the following, and I highly recommend to you. Actors on Actors [Variety Studios], is a series of conversations, (and fits perfectly with the Rolling Stone offering to follow), where actors talk about the profession of creating characters on screen.
We watched the Tom Hanks and Renee Zellweger session, and it was as if we were enjoying a cup of coffee with old friends. I owe a great deal of that viewing comfort to the producer of the segment. The chemistry for thoughtful discussion was achieved in the selection of the artists. You will see sides that, and trust me, you will not find in similar settings. They placed their powerful (collective) presence on hold for the good of the craft.
Before taking leave of the (Special issue: December 2020) Rolling Stone Magazine’s taped conversation between Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift, it is most interesting, and it serves as a true bookend, that the magazine began as I was starting my freshman year at Drury, 11/8/67 – with John Lennon on the cover. While on ‘similar settings,’ I must give credit to the publisher and the conversation’s editor, Patrick Doyle here, as these two superstars had a bond that leapt out over the pages.
It is one thing to have a cover photo to get you to pick up the publication, and how refreshing then to have the content to back it up.
One of the comforts of home is in a good read, and I invite you to come home to Mitford, as in the Mitford Series of books by Jan Karon.
She introduces us to the fictitious, or is it, town in “At Home In Mitford” where . . . “In these high, green hills, the air is pure, the village charming, and the people are generally lovable. Yet, Father Tim, the bachelor rector, wants something more. Enter a dog the size of a sofa who moves in and won’t go away. Add an attractive neighbor who begins wearing a path through the hedge. Now stir in a lovable but unloved boy, a mystifying jewel thief, and a secret that’s sixty years old.” Enjoy
I am following closely the team at Carne Golf Links in western Ireland as they recently learned that they will be hosting one of the country’s most important tournaments, The Irish PGA Championship this coming August. That is correct, they are working at steady pace to ensure that the players and its [hopeful] patrons will have a wonderful experience.
Gerry and Fiona are my contacts, and I will be sharing some first-hand “on course – in community” updates, with the goal of keeping spirits up that normalcy is in the winds – from the East in this case.
See you on the tee.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our town, since '06.
See you in the local paper.
[For EFA-62]
