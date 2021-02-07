Time seems to flow almost unchecked

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Welcome to a new month, where or where does the time go – is it just me, or as we get older, it fleets by almost unchecked?
Sorry, not to be gloomy, 2020 gave us all that we need for years to come – so on we go.
As a writer, it is not often the research center that you need to access for the next project happens to be a member of the family and also a resident of the iGen age demographic, (those born after 1995).
I have been seeking out his reflections on how he sees connections, those made through the creative processes, will play out over the coming years. I will be zeroing in on film, gaming and its supporting technology, and to some extent, theater.
During his teenage years, he was fortunate to be a member of a musical theater production company and he has more time on stages in that art form than yours truly. Yes, the apple did not fall too far from the tree. When theater returns to the mainstream, that will be included as well.
We do have some most interesting discussions and an occasional disagreement – and that makes it an ideal – upcoming section for our weekly visit.
. . . and, in our town: The underlying pulse of this column is the honoring of the creative.
I am still moved by this occurrence, so bear with me. Through my local Rotary club, I learned that there was an opportunity to secure my virus immunization through a major health care provider.
I was fortunately available, and once the process was completed, I sat, quietly, waiting to see if there was any immediate reaction. Suddenly, I realized that just 10 months earlier, we were in total lockdown and the future was certainly one of trepidation and worry. Now, I had just been inoculated against this virus and the future suddenly became more hopeful. Regardless from where it came, or why, the fact is that women and men of vision, creativity and dedication had gotten all of us to this point.
The fact that stories like this massive service undertaking will go unnoticed where it might bring hope to others due to the challenges of information dissemination will not occur here. The goal is to share more of these innovative and out of the ‘same mold’ stories in the future.
Taking up the pen – one key at a time: Let’s move back to another purpose for our time together, it’s to celebrate what we can do while waiting for even more normal routines to once again surface.
Daily, I give thanks for the ability to put down, in words, thoughts that I have on the arts. My grandmother was one of my strongest supporters, and from her hand, many of her letters I had the good sense to retain. I have shared this story a few years back, and given the circumstances that we find ourselves living through, it needs to come out of the ‘moth balls’ – do they even make them any longer?
Anyway – hope you enjoy:
My grandmother had traveled to visit her daughter and family in Colorado Springs, Colorado and stayed in their home. While getting up from her desk, she fell and somehow broke her foot. She had to be taken to a nursing home, this was back in the late '60s, early '70s, to recover, and go through rehabilitation. Her journal on her stay there is a family treasure, a mixture of her wonderfully dry sense of humor, touched with the reality of her living conditions.
Back to the future –
What began as a way to call attention to the growing community of artisans in our home town of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, after its citizens had determined, through a long-range vision plan, that they wanted a more aggressive commitment made in featuring the arts in all its forms, I was afforded the opportunity to share thoughts on that evolving landscape through this column.
Once that foundation was laid, it was amazing, the depth of work that began to surface from all quarters, from the staging of theatrical works, to the opening of the first museum dedicated to the art of the toy action figure, and so much more.
The future is today, so take a leap, make a statement.
See you in the local ‘e-paper.’
t A s
[For EFA-62]
(This is the @ Home Edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.