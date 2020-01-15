Pauls Valley and Whitebead school students are invited to “take on trash” by creating artistic posters for the statewide Trash Poster Contest, sponsored by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Locally, the contest is being supported by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce through the newly formed Pockets of Progress Committee.
Sherri Wing, president of the local chamber, says it’s a chance for youngsters to “show artistic, imaginative and creative talent with an original poster intended to have a positive impact on Oklahoma’s litter problems.”
The way it works is local students kindergarten through the 12th grade can come up with their own “positive and original” poster/slogan design about solutions for Oklahoma’s litter problems.
The chamber will award $50 to both the winning local student and the student’s teacher.
The deadline to submit the poster entries is Friday, Jan. 24.
The winning poster will then be submitted for a statewide contest.
According to ODOT, the mission of the Oklahoma Trash Poster Contest is to “provide creative tools by bringing knowledge of pollution issues and promote litter awareness within Oklahoma’s schools and communities.”
Complete guidelines, entry forms and additional information are available on the news page of the chamber’s website, www.paulsvalleychamber.com.
Entry forms and more information are also available at the chamber office located at 120 East Paul in downtown Pauls Valley.
Those forms show entries must be on 11 inch by 17 inch or 12 inch by 18 inch paper or poster board.
