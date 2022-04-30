Time ticking down on this session

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
We’re now heading into the final month of the 2022 legislative session. Thursday, April 28 marked the deadline for the full Senate to vote on bills that started out in the House of Representatives.
There’s still much to be done before we can adjourn. Under the constitution, the latest we can work is 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May.
First and foremost, the Legislature must write and pass a balanced budget before the final, or as it is referred to, sine die adjournment. That work began almost as soon as the last session ended in 2021, but you’ll see those negotiations and the end product, the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, take center stage at the Capitol.
You’ll also see bills that went to conference committees coming back to the chambers.
These are bills that passed in slightly different versions in each chamber. A final, unified version is worked out by the conferees and sent back to each chamber for final approval.
Some of the bills already approved by both chambers have been signed into law by the governor, including measures aimed at honoring and supporting members of law enforcement and other first responders.
You may have seen news coverage of the shooting death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was shot during a traffic stop in 2020. The getaway driver couldn’t be prosecuted for accessory to murder because he and the alleged shooter fled before Sgt. Johnson died. Senate Bill 6 closes that loophole.
SB 698 also deals with the Sgt. Johnson case. This new law prohibits the release of a recording showing an officer dying in the line of duty unless the court rules the material should be released in specific cases.
The problem is, once those recordings are released, they’ll always be on the internet, causing further trauma to family and fellow officers.
Such videos can also cause problems when it comes to jury selection in a trial.
This measure, which was supported by law enforcement and the Oklahoma Press Association, protects the dignity our fallen heroes, their fellow officers and their family members.
Another measure making it all the way into law this session honors our firefighter and law enforcement/public safety officers who have been seriously injured in the line of duty.
HB 3970 creates the Oklahoma Blue Heart award for those law enforcement and public safety officers, and the Oklahoma Red Heart for firefighters who’ve been seriously injured on the job.
All those who serve in municipal and in rural volunteer fire departments and those in law enforcement perform their duties with courage and dedication, protecting and saving lives and property in every community of our state. They deserve our thanks and respect, and I’m proud to support legislation that recognizes, honors, and supports their service.
(Greg McCortney's District 13 includes most of Garvin County)
