Time ticking down on this session

By Greg McCortney
Oklahoma’s Constitution directs that the legislative session must begin each year on the first Monday in February, and must conclude its work no later than 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May. That deadline is now just a couple of weeks away, and we have a lot to get done before that final gavel comes down on the 2022 session.
The most important task that must be completed by the end of the session is to complete work on the next fiscal year’s budget.
While work on the budget begins almost as soon as the regular session ends, it’s typically in the final weeks when you see the culmination of that work presented in committee, then on the floor.
After many years of budget shortfalls and painful cuts, it was a positive to see the final certification in February that showed the Legislature would have nearly $10.5 billion available to appropriate for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, which is an increase of 15.74 percent compared to the year before.
But it’s important to remember that more than a billion of that is one-time money, meaning we can’t count on that revenue being available for future budget years.
We also have to take into account the fact that while energy prices have been high, we all know that can change. Inflation is also something that must be taken into account.
For these reasons and more, it’s important to take a thoughtful, fiscally conservative approach that includes putting more money aside in savings, and making targeted investments that will promote our economic development and job creation efforts.
Lastly, and just as importantly, the budget should prioritize our core government services, including education, transportation, public safety, health and mental health.
While waiting for the final budget to hit the floor, we’re continuing to consider House amendments to Senate bills.
If the Senate accepts those amendments, those bills will then be sent to the governor for final consideration. If not, the bills can be assigned to conference committees so that a unified version can be crafted, then returned to each chamber for a final vote before being sent to Governor Stitt.
We’re also continuing to work through executive nominations, one of the responsibilities specifically assigned to the Senate.
Each year the governor makes appointments to various state board and commissions. It’s our job to vet those nominations, which must first be approved in committee and then by the full Senate.
Throughout the session, we also pause to honor individuals, organizations, high school and college students, and others for outstanding achievements that bring positive attention to our state.
This past Wednesday, we welcomed Oklahoman Rick Dawson to the Senate.
If you don’t recognize his name, you might have seen or heard some of the national news about his horse, Rich Strike, who just pulled off one of the biggest Kentucky Derby upsets in history.
Rick describes himself as a semi-retired oil man, and was incredibly humble about his horse overcoming long odds, fighting his way from the back of the pack and then winning one of the most prestigious horse races there is. It’s a great story, and it was a pleasure to honor Rick and Rich here at the Capitol.
