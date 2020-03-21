Time to be safe from virus threat

By State Sen. Greg McCortney
Senate Review
The COVID-19 situation continues to be the focus of our communities, the state, the country and the world. We’ve experienced nothing like this in our lifetimes.
As most of you know, a staff member of the Senate tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the nature of our workspaces and daily interactions, and because all our members come from every part of the state, OU medicine advised testing and self-isolation.
I want to stress the tests were through a private company and the cost will be billed to each person’s insurance.
In an abundance of caution, I isolated myself from family, friends and others while awaiting test results. But all of our members and staff are continuing to work remotely. The business of the state continues, and we remain in contact with one another and our constituents.
Before leaving the Capitol, we passed legislation giving temporary authority to our local and county governments to use phones or videoconferencing for quorums so that they continue to fulfill their obligations without putting people at risk of exposure to the virus. There will still have to be a way for the public to participate via phone or computer.
We’d also announced the Capitol building would, for the time being, be closed to the public in order to better protect our citizens. Elected officials, essential staff and credentialed reporters will still have access.
The State Election Board Secretary has declared an election emergency, which will enable local elections scheduled for April 7 to be rescheduled to June 30.
Various state universities began announcing plans to go online for the rest of the semester. I think we’ll see more announcements coming out as various educational institutions determine how they can best protect students, teachers and other employees.
I wanted to point out the state has a website where they’ve listed links to provide information about resources for Oklahomans and businesses impacted by COVID-19. Please go to covidresources.ok.gov to access this information.
This is a serious, serious public health situation. We should not panic, but we need to take public health advice seriously.
Stay in as much as possible, avoid groups of people larger than 10, wash your hands frequently, and call your healthcare provider if you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing. I’ll keep you posted.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Sen. Greg McCortney' District 13 includes most of Garvin County.)
Make it count Oklahoma! Census Day is April 1 and Oklahoma needs a full count. An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at www.2020census.gov.
