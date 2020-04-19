Time to live by faith

Gloom and doom coverage is everywhere you look on TV, social media, and even talking to friends and family. This coronavirus has forced us all to face uncertainty at every turn of our lives. We all know and love someone who is either sick or vulnerable to the coronavirus. That is scary. Especially if you are an older person or you have an underlying health condition, this illness can certainly create anxiety and even panic.
“A time to weep, And a time to laugh; A time to mourn, And a time to dance;” (Ecclesiastes 3:4)
This crisis is not only attacking our health, but it is attacking our livelihood. The stock market has been falling. Portfolios have been reduced. Large companies are restructuring to weather the storm, while small businesses are fighting to survive. Millions of workers with stable jobs weeks ago are on furlough unemployed. Hospitals and front line health workers are bracing for the worse.
Life, as we know it now, is not our life at all. What we took for granted a few weeks ago seems like a distant dream. All of the uncertainties are designed by the enemy to induce one thing. Fear.
The Bible tells us that fear is not from God, and as we pray and seek Him, God has promised to deliver us from all our fears.
“For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1:7)
If you are following God’s plan for your life, then you will eventually see that even this experience that we are living through can have purpose and value in your life.
“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
God is committed to taking every bad experience that happens to us and using it to bless us. A crisis can be a boot camp of blessings if we allow God to have His way. God wants to bless us even in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.
“My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials,” (James 1:2)
Do you ever wonder why the Bible tells us to count it all joy when we face crises in life? Joy is an odd response to suffering and hardship, but our faith promises us that God is committed to doing good even when the enemy intends to harm us.
We have a choice to make during a crisis. We can choose faith, or we can decide to choose fear.
How do we choose faith?
Start by seeking God every time fear or sadness try to enter in. Then turn every fear you face concerning this crisis to God. Get on your knees and name your fears one by one, then say, “Heavenly Father, I want to give this fear to you.” Then have the confidence that God is committed to delivering you from all your fears.
Will you turn all your fears, worries, and sickness over to God today?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful You have given me stable ground to stand on in the midst of this storm. You are my rock, my fortress, my God, and in You I confidently trust. When Your Word is overflowing in me, there is no room for fear. You have given me the Bible and music of praise to renew my mind. I will walk in the mind of You, after all You made me, You know how to keep me. I love You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
