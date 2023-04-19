God made every one of us unique. Look at all the diversity God put into the world.
We need to embrace our uniqueness because God created harmony and balance everywhere. This happens when we choose to follow the plan God has for our lives.
“Arise, shine; For your light has come! And the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.” Isaiah 60:1
We were built for this, to be a light to others and to share the Good News of the Gospel. It is time to rise and shine!
God is faithful, good, just, merciful, gracious, and loving, and that is the character of God. It is easy for us to be the opposite of those things and let down our guard.
“The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light, And upon those who sat in the region and shadow of death Light has dawned.” Matthew 4:16
God is calling us to shine in such a time as this. Jesus said, Let your good deeds shine. He did not say good news but good deeds. Why? Because the world judges us not for what we say but by what we do.
We must rise and shine, especially during division and crises.
“And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it.” John 1:5
We need to consider how we can help each other. Remember, the light shines brightest in the darkest hour.
We are called to shine our lights in our community. The world is watching us to see how we should care for and help others. In doing so, we are increasing the chances that they will place their trust in God.
“Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” John 8:12
Sometimes it starts with a good deed before people will be ready for the Good News. Commit today to doing a good deed for your community.
Send a meal or a gift card, check in on a neighbor, and send someone an encouraging message.
There are endless ways to shine our light. It is time to rise and shine and change the world!
“Heavenly Father, I will let my light so shine before others so that they may see good works and glorify You. I ask for Your lead this day so that I may be a witness of You in all I think, say, and do. You gave us knowledge of what others will see as we walk close to You. I want to be that witness of Your love to others. In Jesus name, Amen.”
