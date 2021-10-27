Time to sign up for holiday angels

Applications will begin next week for the Angel Tree program at Pauls Valley's public library.
The requests to receive Christmas presents for kids living in the Pauls Valley and Whitebead area will be accepted in the auditorium of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The schedule for applications is:
• Monday, Nov. 1 – 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 2 – 10 a.m. to noon.
• Wednesday, Nov. 3 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 4 – 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 5 – 2 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 6 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 8 – 1 to 3 p.m.
The Wynnewood Masonic Lodge #40 and the Elmore City-Pernell Ag Boosters will host a grilled pork loin dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the ECP Elementary cafeteria.
The proceeds will be used to help with the cost of the FFA members to attend state convention.
Instead of its regular First Tuesday luncheon the Antioch Community Association and the Antioch ABC-OHCE will together a traditional Thanksgiving family dinner at the Antioch School building.
The event is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.
All friends, neighbors, relatives and families of Antioch are invited to come bring their favorite side dishes, salads and desserts. Turkey, ham and dressing will be furnished.
Anyone needing more information call 405-444-0398.
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
