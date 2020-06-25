Times are a changing . . . yep!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [t s] Thou – Oh Creativity?
Yes, I know, this is a new world, but does it have to turn so quickly? There are days when I look forward to a slower pace, and to find that bit of tranquility.
I love watching the sit-coms that I grew old with. I’ll be dating myself, and that is the price I must pay to bring this situation to your attention. Over lunch the other day I had turned into one of my top three favorite programs from the '50s and '60s, “The Andy Griffith Show.” Just for the record, the other two are “I Love Lucy” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”
The Griffith program, on so many levels, brings a smile to my face, and calms the daily waters. Great writing is what allows it to resonate over the past five decades, the stories are timeless, the characters ageless, the love of community borderless.
Reminders, sadly, of how far we have strayed, yet how deeply those qualities are ingrained. If we could only find a way to tap into them once more, the possibilities for renewal are endless.
That is why I am saddened to learn that it is being taken off of Netflix as of July 1, 2020 and as of this writing, I have not heard of another streaming service picking it up.
I have talked with the daughter of one of the lead writers for the program, who also wrote for the Van Dyke show, and that adds another and more personal wrinkle to the Griffith timeline of renewal.
I recommend “I Love Lucy,” especially for your students of film and television technical history. The Lucy program laid the groundwork for story development by the capturing of performances on film using three cameras. That camera setup is still in use today. The Van Dyke program showcased the suburban lifestyle that was emerging in the post wars period.
That’s my Will, (Rogers): I have not had luck lining up today with the similar date in my source material. On June 23, 1933, Mr. Rogers is in Beverly Hills and the following is a snippet from that missive: “Champion flyers from all over the world are gathering in here. The Olympic Games of the air start here July first to fourth. You will see every known land plane record broken. This is the National Air Races, the official meet of the year. . . Yours, Will Rogers. “
Note: Hard to believe, a mere six years earlier, May 1927, the first solo Trans-Atlantic flight was completed by Charles Lindbergh in the Spirit of St. Louis.
Sometimes I run across a new offering that I must share with you immediately, if not sooner. It is not that I am cutting edge, I am just slow, so forgive me if you already are aware of the following.
Travel to You Tube and check out Josh Gad’s “Reunited Apart,” an homage to film, and the technology that is, one single screen by one single screen, keeping us connected. In this conceptual groundbreaking series, Mr. Gad gathers, through Zoom technology, the main cast and crew members of some of our favorite films who share reflections on the collaboration. The overall flow and tone are like being invited to a family reunion and watching from just outside the room.
After my initial viewing I paused to remember those who have been a part of many of the productions I have enjoyed as an actor or director. All these years later, if asked, we too would have this kind of fun. Family is family.
The Lord of the Rings was the first “Reunited” installment I watched and it was simply delightful, as each of the personalities was engaged with the process. In essence, they were sending a note of appreciation to each of us who supported them at this juncture of their career.
Near the end, Mr. Gad read a letter from Ian Holm, the only major actor not in attendance, and the day after I watched, I learned that Mr. Holm had passed away from the effects of Parkinson’s. Even that ill, he felt, that as a member of the family of the Rings Trilogy, he should say hello.
That is the power of connection that underlies the “Reunited” series. I hope it realizes great success.
Next week: A few Father’s Days reflections.
Our towns are getting bigger every day, but not too quickly. Stay safe.
Welcoming you into the room, today, on screen, and provoking conversation, since 1/06
See you in the paper.
