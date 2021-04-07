Time's back for a little space

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
#792
I took a morning off, and by that, I mean I got away from the home office @ “Rusty Water Tower Place” and set a goal for myself to set down the outlines for this week’s columns at a favorite coffee shop.
Normally bustling, even during the virus period, on this day it was quiet and over the course of my work session I found myself connecting with others in gentler and subtler ways.
Simple gestures of help, a smile, a short conversation while waiting in lines, it was almost like an early Sunday morning rather than a mid-week gathering. We were connecting with each other through our masks, and that was refreshing – a reminder of sorts.
When you spend as much time as I do in front of a screen, the familiar surroundings can close in on you and begin to stifle, surprisingly, the creative flow. I will be returning to this pre-virus ‘studio’ favorite for sure, and how I have missed it over this long year.
Before leaving the Drury @ 50 – The Class of '71 salute for March, I had mentioned last week that one of the perks of studying within their theater program was that over spring break, students and sponsors would travel to New York City to immerse themselves in as much culture as they could, the highlight was attempting to be the one who would find a way to see the most theater work.
We would normally stay for five full days, Saturday – Wednesday, and in that period, Broadway theatres were “dark” on Mondays so that made the latter goal a tough one. Some of the more competitive amongst us, especially those who had been there before, would plan out their strategy on the overnight bus trip to the city. If you played it right, you could see as many as eight to 10 productions, but you had to know how to navigate the subway and bus systems. No walking permitted – and I don’t believe movies were legal, even those found in The Village. Anyway.
Often, our Drury faculty guide would line up the top shows of the time, as well as arranging back-stage visits and seminars, so that helped a bit. All great fun, and, in retrospect, it provided students who were contemplating graduate theatre work the opportunity to experience the art form at its finest, produced under the pressures of living and working in a major urban center.
Balancing out the serene 40 acres @ Drury against the intensity of New York City provided a wonderful educational bookend experience for all the students.
That’s my Will, Rogers: I am fairly certain that Mr. Rogers spent a great deal of time in NYC, however, today, April 7, 1934 he was apparently resting up on the west coast, and a day earlier, April 6th, from Hollywood, Cal., he reflected accordingly, and somehow got NYC into the mix: “. . . New York Stock Exchange is having their own investigation. They are investigating fourteen different stocks that have been acting so funny that Wall Street itself didn’t know what they were doing. In other words, you can fool the public, but you mustn’t fool the members of the lodge . . . Yours, Will Rogers.”
iGEN-eration reflections: How many black and white films have you watched, say in the last, five years? We had not as a family, and certainly in this age of all things Marvel and “Star Wars,” that is something that is probably not that unusual.
Maybe it’s the fact that its Oscar time, and a period when film buffs take stock and reflect on film history and savor the classics. Stay tuned for some recommendations from the massive black and white film catalogue.
EFA’s Town: It’s Masters week, and tomorrow the tournament begins, officially, and with limited spectators.
At least that is an improvement from the 2020 edition which was played without guests. Although a number of tournaments on the PGA tour have been completed, this is the start of the major championship season and that is worth waiting all year to experience. It is golf history in the re-making.
Enter, stage left: The Ingenuity helicopter is about to make history but before that can take place, it must be lowered gently from the base of the Perseverance rover that brought it safely to the Martian landscape.
According to the NASA site: “NASA is targeting no earlier than April 8 for the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make the first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. Before the 4-pound (1.8 kilogram) rotorcraft can attempt its first flight, however, both it and its team must meet a series of daunting milestones. Ingenuity remains attached to the belly of NASA’s Perseverance rover, which touched down on Mars February 18. On March 21, the rover deployed the guitar case-shaped graphited composite debris shield that protected Ingenuity during landing. The rover currently is in transit to the “airfield” where Ingenuity will attempt to fly. . .”
Finally, from the pen of Mr. Twain: “I said there was but one solitary thing about the past worth remembering and that was the fact that it is past – can’t be restored.” [Letter to Jacob H. Burrough 1 November 1876]
Connections made, locally inspired in our towns, since 1/06.
See you in the local paper.
tAs
[For EFA – 62]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.