Timing is everything

You would think that I would have remembered that last Sunday evening, the Oscars were presented and we really did not review it in much detail here over the previous few weeks.
There is always so much out there in the social media/streaming world, and over the years, Oscar’s arrival catches me off guard.
Anyway – how did your favorite/s fare? Trust, as always, that at least one that you connected with took home the gold.
Personally, and we have discussed this over the years, I am a nominations guy. The folks that receive a coveted nod are the ones who will also go down in cinema history as delivering the finest achievements in their craft during the past year.
I know that I am in the minority here, but it is the film students who are always the beneficiary of these Academy Awards recognitions.
If one really takes the time, (and these students will, hopefully), to study each nominated work, there is much to be learned thus impacting their future careers.
For example: Our son, a film aficionado, was so taken with the technical expertise on display in Avatar: Way of Water, that he has seen it, over different screen formats, three times to date.
I thought that this was an interesting quote from former Oscar winner Goldie Hawn on the state of the Oscars. “It used to be elegant…I’m not old fashioned, but sometimes jokes are off-color. And I’m missing reverence. Things have become politicized. I want to see people in awe. I want to see people believing again, I want to see people laughing more in a way that (is not) just at someone else’s expense.”
I mentioned in the WAT?’s newsstand edition of the column, and I’d like to encourage you to watch, (over YouTube), the Tom Cruise interview by Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show that aired before the Oscar telecast, titled: “Tom Cruise on Doing Incredibly Dangerous Stunts, Mission Impossible & Top Gun Maverick with Val Kilmer).”
In their short 15 minutes together, you will learn more about the film industry, today, than you might have thought would be possible.
I have gone back and re-watched, (and I seldom, if ever do that), and picked up even more interesting facts.
For your edification: Mr. Cruise’s reflections on ‘celebrity’ are most intriguing.
It is really what talk shows do best; showcasing the talents behind the creation of art, whatever the medium.
Mr. Kimmel also hosted last week’s Oscars. That must be one of the toughest jobs in television as the atmosphere is so charged with energy – as we witnessed last year. I cannot imagine the pressure he must have been under while on that stage this year.
Back to the future: For example – I recently asked myself, “What was last year’s best film?” Hard to remember because of the “Slap heard around the world” dramatically usurping the well-deserved celebration of talent and dedication also on display.
That will not be the case next year.
Around the local water cooler: Oscar 2023 – How about Ke Huy Quan’s win for supporting actor? Our sons grew up with The Goonies and the Indiana Jones franchise – and if you are a fan of Knives Out – well done Jamie Lee Curtis. Two actors who have been around for a long time, and both winning on their first nominations.
And then, when you add Michelle Yeoh’s best actress win, I do not remember when a film took home three of the top four performance awards.
With its additional recognitions, Everything Everywhere All at Once certainly deserved its best picture statuette.
See you at the movies
PS: The best film in 2022 was CODA.
