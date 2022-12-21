Tis the season, of creativity too!

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Christmas greetings to you all. As I sit and reflect on the year that is soon to close, I am filled with the memories of the many blessings that my family and I have enjoyed, both from within and throughout the communities where we live.
Sharing with you each week continues to bring me great joy and I thank you for your continued support and encouragement.
I send to each of you, the hope that the new year is filled with blessings and a renewed sense of purpose wherever it may be required.
Creatively speaking: I would be remiss if I didn’t’ spend a few minutes on the recently released and what appears to be a good old-fashioned “blockbuster” – borrowing a word from years past – Avatar: The Way of Water.
I use the Wikipedia online source on occasion to assist with supporting commentary, however, in the case of this film, you may want to sit with a cup of coffee and read the film’s posting there – and before you go to see it.
It opened on December 16th nationwide.
In a conversation with our son, an ‘up-and-coming’ film historian, especially of the modern genre, we concluded that the Avatar film series is at a point, and now with the release of this second installment so long in development, that it will set new parameters for the art form for decades.
Here is a brief teaser from that Wikipedia citation:
Avatar “. . . is set in the mid-22nd century when humans are colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable moon of a gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium. The expansion of the mining colony threatens the continued existence of a local tribe of Na’vi-a humanoid species indigenous to Pandora.” Let the drama unfold.
You may want to find a theatre where you can see it in 3-D technology. That would make for quite a ride, I am sure.
Enjoy going back to the big screen over the long holiday break.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our towns this Christmas season.
t. a. smith
