'Tis the season…,' thankfully!

Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
I mean, why wait, this year has been such a blur of challenges hitting us from so many directions, corporately and privately, that it is time to relax and give thanks for all that still stands – resolute.
Not to be overly dramatic, and am certainly not going to rehash the 2020 calendar, and yet, I have retained mine for some reason, probably historical. I am not certain as to what end that will serve when the family goes through my “papers.”
It must be that I want to remind them of what a challenge it was from their parent’s perspective. They seem, thankfully, to be doing just fine with all of this, more or less taking their comings and goings in strides.
Enough of that speculation, let’s get to traditions that we will celebrate over the next month, and as always, we do that through the creative application of His gifts.
First up, the following is normally inserted in the last column of the month, but given the times we are in, I thought that if any of the following inspires you, extra time will be required to get them set-up.
My thanks to the good folks at the Chino Community Theatre, CCT / Chino Community Children’s Theatre, CCCT in Chino, Calif., who are well into their planning for the virtual holiday season with two most interesting offerings, “Drive By Watch Party” and “Holidaze.”
“Drive By Watch Party” features current and flashback video clips of CCT performers, that will be shown on the exterior wall of CCT’s permanent home, The 7th Street Theatre.
“HOLIDAZE” is a (traditional) Facebook offering that showcases CCT/CCCT local talent, many embracing their holiday traditions and themes through performances captured online. This year’s event is looking to feature CCT/CCCT alumni from around the nation who have ties to the theatre. PS: I am going to be “Zoomed” in to the festivities, and hopefully, some of the other original “CCT gang” from 1984/85 will do so as well.
Mother and I reminisce. During my most recent conversation with my dear 97-year old Mom, who earned a theatre degree in 1945, (Denison University, Granville, Ohio), our conversation somehow turned to our stage experiences as actors, some of her recollections were from as far back as high school. I had never heard them before, so that added to the fun. Thanks for the memories, Mom.
SPACEX / NASA: Hope you were watching last Sunday, the 15th, when the SPACEX/NASA partnership successfully launched another mission to the International Space Station, this time carrying four astronauts for a six-month deployment.
I could probably write a series of columns on the wonders that seem to unfold each time I view one of these undertakings, and yet, in that contemplation I determined that the best way for me to share my interest is to simply recommend the NASA website, and in this case, the NASA Television section. I have placed my contact information with the NASA site and that secures for me the latest reminders of upcoming events.
As a former classroom educator, the NASA site provides endless hours of interesting and thought-provoking stories on the space program. The creative applications of personal gifts, combined toward a central goal, is being preserved as we explore space. The process gives me great hope in our future.
What is it they say, “If we can place a man on the moon, why can’t we . . .?” Each of us can provide a replacement for those three dots, I am family certain. When this SPACEX mission is complete, another few dots will have been erased.
With an ever expanding live streaming community accessible to each of us, and the very real possibility that live performances may not return for the better part of another year, I hope to encourage you to seek out new ways of connection – the sharing of your thoughts, experiences and what you unlock over your daily walk.
The songs of the season remember when.
