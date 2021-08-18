To re-visit - comforting

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Creativitysquared
#811
“An intention to write never turns into a letter. A letter must happen to one like a surprise, and one may not know where in the day there was room for it to come into being. So it is that my daily intentions have nothing to do with this fulfillment of today.” (Rainer Maria Rilke)
Before you read any further, I invite you to visit You Tube, find the special: Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, and for the next 10 minutes, return to Broadway at its finest with performances, in order of appearance, by Laura Benanti, Chip Zien and a stunning examination by Michael Cerveris.
Recovered? This is one of my favorite column periods of the year, for I am able to re-visit what was no ordinary excursion as it would impact the scope of my life’s calling over the next two decades.
On August 23, 1968, I traveled for the first time to New York City and for the next 10 days, I would experience the Broadway theater community like few others.
Over the previous three years I had become active with my vocal music/musical theater studies and having just completed my first year of college, where I had earned an acting honor for its musical theatre production, the following invitation came at a time where I was just beginning to contemplate teaching theater or, even loftier; would there be a place for me on its professional stages?
During that freshman year, my closest (hometown) friend had been ‘subtly’ hinting that he wanted to make a New York City trip, and as he had family there, and this was his hook, they would be able to assist us with our stay. In other words, we would have a place to sleep. That is a deal sealer when you are a college student with little available funding.
What I didn’t know, and would never have even thought to ask, in fact, we were quite literally on the plane when he dropped the following bombshell: His family was an uncle, who just the year before, had won the Tony Award for producing that season’s best musical.
I also learned that we would be his uncle's special guests, and that our host, where we would be staying, was one of his most trusted friends and colleagues, a composer, who a few years later, would write some of the music for one of his uncle’s groundbreaking musical revivals.
Intersection: Our host and I have corresponded regularly since that time. Over the intervening decades, he would share the inner workings of that Broadway community which provided me with insights that only an insider would keep in perspective.
Back to '68: On August 24th, I saw my first Broadway musical, the original production of HAIR. My Eastman Kodak Brownie Holiday Flash camera’s snapshot captured the moment as my friend, (reaching into his pocket to retrieve our tickets) and our host were nearing the theatre’s entrance. The slightly faded picture, and the stubs, sit on my desk today.
When the tickets were originally purchased, the broker had written on the envelope, “. . . from a shocked Uncle.” And he would have been too, at least from where are seats were located.
Over the next nine days, he would leave no stone unturned ensuring that we experienced his world’s theater riches.
His nephew and I would sadly let life separate us, and I found out a few years ago that he had left this world way to soon.
So, for you, Peter: “The sounds of the city, Sifting through trees, Settle like dust On the shoulders Of the Old Friends. Can you imagine us Years from today, Sharing a park bench quietly? How terribly strange To be Seventy.”
If only.
A Kindle selection: Next week, thoughts on the James Lapine book, Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George, (Farrar, Straus and Giroux/New York), winner of the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
For our new and returning students: “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.” Albert Einstein.
Connections made, locally inspired, from our town, since 1/06.
See you at the local newsstand
tA s
[For EFA-62]
[“Old Friends”: Lyrics selection: Copywrite 1968 (by) Paul Simon]
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.