To sum it all up

Educational excellence is what communities are celebrating during the month of June as graduations from high schools, colleges and universities are being conducted all over the country.
Recently, these columns introduced the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival, in association with Jazz at Lincoln Center, under the leadership of Wynton Marsalis, virtuoso trumpet player, visionary educator/mentor and performance artist, and the Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Before referencing the competition in more detail, it should be noted that Mr. Marsalis has been presenting the commencement speech at some well-known universities.
His comments, shared in brief, are appropriate for the completion of the 2022-2023 academic year.
From Colgate University, (Hamilton, New York-a Facebook posting]: Comments made: May 21, 2023:
”I wish I actually had some masterful insights into what you will find in the world that you are entering. . . My first request: BE PRESENT. We are here to be with you. Seize the emotional complexity of this day and challenge yourself to understand who surrounds you. Give us your attention with an uncommon focus, and you will be surprised at the things you learn. Experience things as they happen. Life is more interesting when you allow IT to set the banquet table. Don’t curate your life. Be present and let the intensity of your participation shape your feeling-not the act of you observing your participation in your own experience. These are your people-be present.”
“And presence is connected to place. If Zoom taught us one thing, it was the centrality of geography. There is no adequate replacement for presence. So, my second request to you is: please be where you are. . . Class of ’23-we are here together because of you and FOR you. You are a tough group that has endured the many unanticipated challenges of Covid and its aftermath, yet here you sit . . . graduates. And you have learned (from each other) something fundamental that will remain true for your entire lives: every single one of us follows a different path on the road to a deeper understanding, and still the paths to knowledge are as varied as there are individuals in this world.”
Individuality is showcased, but it is the ensemble that is celebrated, as the finest high school jazz programs gathered for the “28th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center and the hallmark program for the largest jazz education network in the world.”
“Wynton Marsalis presented awards to each of the 15-finalist high school jazz bands…”
Again, to enjoy the capstone on this column, I invite you to travel to YouTube, call up the “EE” highlights and have a true “back to the future” evening. Like me, you will return again and again, let the music take there.
For further YouTube enjoyment/insights, I also encourage you to watch the opening of the 2023 EE competitions’ “Q & A” session with Mr. Marsalis and the members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra where the student participants can ask the professionals all manner of questions.
Next week: Another stop along the “disturbing trend roadway” – and @ Tony Award season.
Milestones: One of the most electrifying performances I have ever seen was Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” staged as the opening act for Lionel Ritchie in LA. Rest in peace.
Remember, there is always an opening night curtain – or a concert – or a jazz ensemble somewhere near to where you live,
“If a hurricane doesn’t leave you dead it will make you strong. Don’t try to explain it just nod your head – Breath In, Breath Out, Move On.” [Appreciation to Jimmy Buffett]
