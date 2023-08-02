Today is the day of salvation

How we handle our hardships shows when we choose unwavering faith over fueling doubt or despair.
“For He says: In an acceptable time I have heard you, And in the day of salvation I have helped you. Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.” 2 Corinthians 6:2
It may be an overwhelming amount of debt that we owe. Or it is a messy divorce (ours, our parents, or close friends) or another torn relationship. It could be an ailment, and the pain and disruption of living out our everyday life is simply frustrating. It could be a work problem, issues with our spouse, or loneliness.
Whatever it may be, Paul can relate. Sleepless nights and all. Paul has been there. Have you worked to the point of exhaustion? Paul knows that fatigue.
Now is the accepted time; because now is the day of salvation.
In 2 Corinthians, we will be amazed at the hopeful tone in the words of Paul and the underlying positivity declared throughout every sentence.
“as sorrowful, yet always rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things.” 2 Corinthians 6:10
With all the trials Paul experienced and still faces in this letter, how can he see the glass half full in the world?
Paul was experiencing the truth.
“Thus says the Lord: In an acceptable time I have heard You, And in the day of salvation I have helped You; I will preserve You and give You As a covenant to the people, To restore the earth, To cause them to inherit the desolate heritages.” Isaiah 49:8
Every morning Paul woke up, he knew the truth; that the right time was now, and today was the day of salvation. God was with him, and God would never abandon him.
As the sun rises, God will come, and along with His presence is His goodness.
This holds true for us today. Whatever our circumstances, be patient. Faithfully preach the truth to others and ourselves.
Keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, who gave up His life for His people, and God will do whatever it takes to save us again.
What are the hardships you are facing today?
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful for Your Word of life to me as I read Your Word. I, too, will say as sorrowful, yet always rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things. As You are the giver of life itself, I will seek Your ways, Your precepts, Your wisdom, and Your promises for each day. Thank You, Father. I am never alone. You are always there for me. In Jesus name, Amen.”
