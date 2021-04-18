Tomorrow does matter

Most people do not evaluate their values or question what is important in their lives until they have a crisis. Well, the last year we all have had plenty of time to think about what is important in our lives.
“while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:18)
When we have experienced hardship, we begin to examine what we are basing our lives on.
We may realize that we have been living our lives to feel good, look good, or for the money or status. The crisis helped us realize that there is way more to life.
But there is no reason to wait for a crisis to pass to evaluate our values. Instead, right now, in the middle of a pandemic, we need to consider what we should value.
Start by asking ourselves this question: What is going to last?
The world seems to value the here and now. The world’s message is that tomorrow does not matter. Next year does not matter. One thousand years from today does not matter. Even that eternity and heaven do not matter. Live for today.
But the Bible says something different!
“And the world is passing away, and the lust of it; but he who does the will of God abides forever.” (1 John 2:17)
Consider what happens when we are tempted. Temptation is not just a battle between good and bad or what is good for us and what is not.
Temptation is always a battle between the now and the latter.
Today’s Bible verse teaches us to place our attention, not on things that are seen but on things that are unseen.
What can be seen does not last long, but what cannot be seen lasts forever.
Whether you feel that you are in a crisis or not, take some time to evaluate what you are basing your life on.
Choose to build your life on God’s Word. It will last forever and never let you down.
Will you do what God says and enjoy the benefits later, or will you do what you want and enjoy the benefits now?
“Heavenly Father, I choose to live my life based on Your Word. In doing so, I know it will last forever, and Your Word will never let me down. I will not look at the things that are seen but the things that are unseen. Your Word is life, and it is my life. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
