Top ag award given to state woman

The Oklahoma Conservation Commission’s (OCC) Amy Seiger has been chosen as the first recipient of the national Regenerative Agriculture Woman of the Year Award.
High Plains Journal in partnership with Soil Health U recognized Seiger, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission Soil Health coordinator, with the award during the Soil Health U Virtual Event on Jan. 21.
“The Oklahoma Conservation Commission is very proud of Amy Seiger’s efforts to promote soil health through working with the Chickasaw Nation both in terms of outreach to many or one-on-one consultations regarding conservation,” said OCC Executive Director Trey Lam of the Pauls Valley and Wynnewood area.
“Amy is a trailblazer in soil health program delivery as shown by being only the second recipient of the prestigious Eagle’s Flight Award, and first of this incredible Award. This is amazing and is truly wonderful news.”
In November 2020, Seiger became only the second recipient of a Natural Resources Award from the Chickasaw Nation Office of Natural Resources.
The Chickasaw Nation honored partners in conservation at the Chickasaw Office of Natural Resources Awards Ceremony held via Zoom and Seiger received the “Eagle’s Flight, the Visionary Conservation Partnership Award.”
Seiger’s position is a partnership of the OCC, Natural Resources Conservation Service and The Nature Conservancy.
“Amy is a driving force in the state of Oklahoma promoting soil health,” Nicol Ragland said. “Coming from a farming family herself, she realized the importance at a very early age and has devoted her life to the work ever since.
“Amy's outreach, as well as one-on-one consultations regarding conservation, have been unprecedented and worthy of both statewide and national recognition.”
Jimmy Emmons, a Leopold Conservation Award Winner and a keynote speaker during the Soil Health U virtual event, called Seiger an “asset” to Oklahoma farmers and ranchers due to her work with the Conservation Commission, helping to increase awareness of soil health.”
“Amy is well-deserving of this recognition and I’m proud of the difference she continues to make.”
