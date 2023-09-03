Greetings from the other side of the Atlantic.
As you read this over the weekend, we will have just begun a vacation in the land of castles, links golf, and the Moors – oh, and the fictitious home of James Bond’s childhood residence, “Skyfall,” – and that is Scotland.
It is so good to be going back, after many years, armed with plans that have us traveling, (mostly by car–and wish me luck with that as driving is on the opposite side of their notoriously smaller/narrower roads, resplendent in featuring multi-lane roundabouts) across the northeastern section of the country.
We have a calm schedule, and what that really means is that it is an orchestrated balance between the best the cities and countryside have to offer.
That sounds good, until it is over and we can evaluate on the long flight home. Not worried, just a might anxious.
It will be relaxing, if for nothing else, just to be where we can cool down a bit, (LOL): I had to dig out long-ago stored coats – no small task. It will be cold and damp for sure, and won’t that be refreshing.
Have not really had the time, of late, to head to the movies. We have yet to see the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, and yes, we may even have to try out Oppenheimer and Barbie-but not as a “double feature” – (remember those?) - that have returned to popularity over the summer.
I usually feature more about heading back to school in these in late August editions, but truthfully, with no children involved. I have come to rely on memories to share.
That recollection brain power, too, has been focused on the trip, so I will leave you with this:
I grew up in the Chicago area, and classes really did not begin until after Labor Day. For me, it was all about participating in “extra-curricular” activities, and that meant theater and golf.
Not much practice on the latter early on, a tad cool, so all my energy away from classwork focused on the stage – and the auditions yet to come.
During my senior year, I ‘finally’ got serious about my studies, and our new director of vocal music was serious (X2) within his discipline, especially, and thankfully for me, that included the musical theater.
The two objectives met, head on and synergistically - my getting into college and John’s passion for excellence on the stage, at just the right time, and the rest is history.
I hope students in your family can make those connections at some point during this school year, if not earlier, and honestly, that is preferable.
It can be an exciting sparkplug - igniting their future.
While relaxing amid all the school activity: Visit YouTube and savor: Keeping Score: Created (and superbly narrated) by Michael Tilson Thomas; He then conducts The San Francisco Symphony in: Copland and the American Sound.
Hold on, as it is a journey into music excellence, brilliantly shot and edited.
It is a two-part work: The first half is a biographical/musical look at Mr. Copland and his times, and then, enjoy the complete score of one of his most famous works, Appalachian Spring, played by a 13-member chamber orchestration, (as originally written), not the full orchestra suite that we are used to hearing.
Majestic.
True art from all angles.
The music of Copland through Thomas and the SFS is pure heaven.
Yours, tAs.
WAT? The @ Home Editon: Est: 2020
The Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1914
Content, create – Connect
For: MES/CDS
9/3/2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.