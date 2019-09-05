Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell has announced the schedule for his upcoming Lt. Governor’s Tourism Summits.
The summits – organized in partnership with the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association and hosted by local community organizations – will take place this fall.
Lt. Governor Pinnell serves as secretary of tourism and branding on Governor Stitt’s cabinet.
“I’m excited to visit McAlester, Woodward, Duncan and Claremore this fall to discuss how these regions and local communities can benefit from Oklahoma’s vibrant tourism industry,” said Pinnell.
“Tourism is the third largest industry in our state, and these visitors inject vital dollars into our economy.
“These summits will be packed with informative speakers and topics that will highlight how local communities, businesses, and attractions can benefit from tourism to Oklahoma.”
The first one is on Sept. 17 hosted by the city of McAlester at The Venue, 120 E. Choctaw Avenue.
Then it's Sept. 26 hosted by the Woodward Convention and Visitors Bureau at the Woodward Conference Center, 3401 Centennial Drive.
The summit on Oct. 3 is to be hosted by the Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau at The Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway.
On Oct. 15 it's hosted by the city of Claremore at Will Rogers Memorial, 2401 N Lincoln Blvd., in Oklahoma City.
“Tourism is the front door to economic development,” Pinnell said.
“Tourism creates a halo effect that has a positive impact on our overall image and creates economic development opportunities. I’m excited to visit with our local communities about how they can capitalize on this opportunity.”
