Toy museum
Fred Holley Rennie, 64, was born on April 4, 1957 in Pauls Valley Oklahoma to Robert T "Bob" and Carolyn "Sue" Rennie. He attended Pauls Valley Public Schools and graduated in 1975.
Donald R. Welch, resident of Mustang, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with his loving wife Linda by his side.
Lou E. Mayfield of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Thad and Mary Alice (Nichols) Morris on April 5, 1938 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on August 16, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years. Lou grew up and attended school in Pauls Valley. On June 16, 19…
