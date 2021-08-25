Toy museum

Lots of visitors have been checking out the Toy and Action Figure Museum in Pauls Valley this summer. With school back in session the hours will soon change as the museum will be open Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 6) before closing down for a few days and reopening on Sept. 10. At that time the new hours will be weekends only, specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. (PV Democrat photo)