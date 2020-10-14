Toys galore, visions realized, and more, much more!

#767
Really, it is so much more, and that is the Toy And Action Figure Museum, located in historic downtown Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Opening on 10/15/2005, the latest from its website:
“The museum got its start in 2000 during a citywide process called VISION 2010. In a series of meetings, local citizens came together and identified goals they would like the community to reach in the next ten years. Many things were discussed. Among them, the town wanted unique attractions that would help to make Pauls Valley a destination city.
“With the help of local artist and toy designer (and collector) Kevin Stark, a board was formed to start working on the world’s first museum devoted to the art and sculpting of action figures! . . . Since that time the museum has had visitors from every state in the union and over 40 countries and has helped serve as an economic catalyst for the downtown area …The Toy & Action Figure Museum has won several awards, including the Redbud Award for Best New Tourist Attraction in the state for 2006 at the Oklahoma Governor’s Conference on Tourism.” Happy Birthday.
Please note: Due to 2020 virus restrictions, I recommend consulting the museum’s website for further details on new operating hours, admission charges and special features or events that may be forthcoming.
Enjoy reliving your childhood, one toy at a time.
While on the topic of groundbreaking places to visit, I have just learned that a theatre that I champion in this column, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has been awarded, (from its press release): “. . . the prestigious 2020 American Architecture Award, honoring the best new buildings designed and constructed by American architects in the U.S. and abroad.”
The news release goes on to say: “In 2015, a group of community members helped us craft a vision for a new home, writing: 'We see a gathering place-a theatre commons . . . a permanent home for remarkable theatre done well and with passion.' And finally: 'In partnership with Marvel Architects and Charcoalblue, with support from the Walton Family Foundations’ Design Excellence Program-and a massive upswell of community input and support – those words became first a design, and then a reality.'”
More news from Northwest Arkansas: When you author this type of a column, it can either be feast or famine, and this week, the plate is overflowing with news from one area of the country, with ties to another . . . as on I travel.
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, (love the press release) . . . “…will be collaborating on an upcoming development project with the Scott Family Amazeum. A play area called Convergence and a six-story parking deck with performance space will be built on 4 acres on the southeast side of Crystal Bridges’ 120-acre campus . . .”
The Scott Family Amazeum “. . . features approximately 50,000 square feet of exhibit and learning spaces inside the museum to bring learning to life and enhance family involvement, while evoking a sense of curiosity and discovery through hands-on activities . . . In addition, approximately one acre of outdoor space accommodates year-round learning and provides a backdrop for experiments and experiences inspired by the seasons.”
I hope that as life begins to re-adjust to long forgotten ‘norms,’ and if travel is a part of all of that, and with Thanksgiving and Christmas soon to arrive, visit Northwest Arkansas, through Oklahoma, and enjoy the finest in creative applications.
Remember, there is always an opening night – or reopening ‘reimagined’: But just when remains the leading question. From the Playbill.com website for October 9, 2020:
“Though there is no word yet on when Broadway performances will resume, the Broadway League has confirmed it won’t be until at least June 2021 – over a full year since the curtain came down on the Theatre District. The trade association has announced that all Broadway productions will remain closed through May 30, (2021) officially extending the hiatus that was previously scheduled through January 3.”
An ever-evolving story, I will try to keep ahead of the curve on this one.
The Phantom of the Opera: Celebrated the production’s 34th anniversary, of its opening night in London on October 9, 1986. When did you first see the musical? Next week: Michael Crawford, the first Phantom, in the rearview mirror.
“The song, 'The Music of the Night' – and a special toy, remember when.”
